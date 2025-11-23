A lecturer in the Department of Crop Production at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Dr Rashida Bala, has warned farmers against the dangerous spiral adoption and use of chemical-dependent farming.

Dr Bala said the country is already witnessing the consequences of abandoning traditional, environmentally friendly agricultural practices, from declining soil fertility to rising health complications among farmers and consumers.

Speaking on the growing misuse of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, Dr Bala said many farmers rely heavily on these inputs without proper knowledge, unlike in other countries where chemical substances are routinely reviewed and tightly regulated.

“The excessive and uninformed use of chemical inputs has exposed farmlands, water bodies, and even farmers themselves to serious dangers,” she cautioned.

Dr Bala noted that Nigerian farmlands are producing less than expected, rivers and streams are increasingly contaminated, and new crop diseases are emerging, all linked to the unchecked application of chemicals. In some cases, she said, farmers have lost their lives due to prolonged exposure to hazardous substances.

To her, the escalating cost of farming is also tied to this dependency. With fertiliser and pesticide prices soaring, she said adopting organic and indigenous methods would cut costs, rebuild soil health, and boost yields in the long term.

Dr Bala further warned that continued misuse has enabled pests to develop resistance, forcing farmers to apply even larger quantities each season. The result, she said, is worsening soil degradation and more chemical residues entering the food chain.

“Farmers themselves inhale these substances during spraying, she added, leading to toxic buildup in their bodies and recurring illnesses in households that consume contaminated produce.

She described organic farming as the most reliable path toward healthy food production, soil sustainability, and safer livelihoods for rural families.

Dr Bala urged agricultural agencies, stakeholders and farmers to prioritise training and awareness on sustainable practices to restore the environment’s natural balance and ensure a resilient food system for future generations.