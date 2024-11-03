So many Nigerians are caught up in the grind of work, family duties, roles and economic stress. Often, we only allow ourselves to rest on holidays or vacations. It is imperative to prioritize adequate rest and quality sleep in our everyday lives. Rest and sleep are different things, both are equally imperative to our mental, emotional and physical health. Prioritizing rest can improve the quality of sleep. Taking some minutes during the day to sit still, listen and become aware of our surroundings can infuse even more creativity into our creative juices.

Rest according to the Oxford Dictionary means ceasing work or movement to relax, sleep, or recover strength.

Integris Health opined that rest is any behaviour aimed at increasing physical or mental well-being. It can be active, such as going for a walk outside, or passive, such as taking 10 minutes to sit down and breathe deeply. Regardless of how you choose to rest, these daily behaviours can help you recover and recharge from physical and mental effort. That’s why better rest is linked to better physical and mental health. And I agree that rest must not necessarily be sleep but anything that puts you in a renewing state.

The Seven Different Types Of Rest You Didn’t Know Of:

Physical Rest: Physical rest can be passive or active. Passive physical rest includes sleeping and napping, while active physical rest means rejuvenating activities such as meditation, yoga, stretching and massage therapy which help improve the body’s circulation and flexibility.

Mental Rest: Mental rest is the ability to stop cerebral chatter and focus on the here and now. This type of rest allows you to disconnect from cognitive demands and embrace cerebral stillness, embracing your surroundings and being present.

Sensory Rest: This involves giving your senses a break from constant stimuli. It can be achieved by: Turning off electronic devices, embracing quietness, dimming lights, enjoying nature taking breaks away from overwhelming sensory stimuli. This is a reminder to turn off your gadgets, switch off your phones, have nothing to do with the screens for some minutes to rest.

Creative Rest: Creative rest is getting inspired by artistic, nature-based, and innovative environments, and feeling the sense of inspiration that comes along with them. Reawakens the aura and wonder inside each of us. Do you recall the first time you saw a rainbow in the sky, the ocean or a waterfall? Allowing yourself to take in the beauty of the outdoors provides you with creative rest.

Emotional Rest: Do you ever think of genuinely answering exactly how you feel when asked how you are? Emotional rest is about being honest with your feelings. People need emotional rest when they get stuck pleasing others (saying yes when they want to say no to an invitation). This is a sign that you need to have some time and space to freely express your feelings and cut back on pleasing people.

Social Rest: Social rest is thriving on positive, energizing, and supportive social connections, safe spaces or simply taking a break from socialization altogether. To get more social rest, surround yourself with positive and supportive people. People need social rest when their relationships leave them feeling drained exhausted and used.

Spiritual Rest: Spiritual rest is about connecting with our source. Something larger than yourself, the ability to connect beyond the physical and mental and feel a deep sense of belonging, love, acceptance and purpose. People need spiritual rest when they find themselves so caught up in their issues that they can’t see or connect with the bigger picture.

The Many Benefits Of Rest Include:

“Reduced stress and anxiety

Improved mood

Decreased blood pressure

Chronic pain relief

Improved immune health

Stronger cardiovascular system

Increased energy levels

Greater productivity

Lower reported stress levels

Greater sense of fulfilment and satisfaction in life” Integris Health.

Incorporating rest into our daily lives isn’t just a luxury, it is essential for our well-being. Prioritizing these seven types of rest can recharge our minds, bodies, and spirits, helping us to thrive, not just survive. Embrace rest daily, and watch as it enhances every aspect of your health and life.