The Chinese government has vowed to sustain its active involvement in the educational advancement of Nigeria.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, made this known during the commissioning of an upgraded Chinese Center in Junior Secondary School, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Mr Cui, who was represented at the event by Deputy Ambassador, Mr Zhang Yi, said the Chinese government would continue to support the educational development of Nigerian children because it is the foundation of social progress and national development.

“Ten years ago, in 2012, four China-Assisted Primary Schools were commissioned in Nigeria, including the one at Nyanya, which was built by the Chinese government and donated to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration. Since then, each year, the Embassy has given support to these schools. it has now become a high-quality school and so many parents living around Nyanya hope to send their children to study at that school.”

“In recent years, we have done a lot for schools in Nigeria. For example in 2019, the Chinese Embassy invited 50 students from schools in FCT IDP camps to attend its “Happy Chinese New Year Celebration” and donated school bags to each student. The Chinese embassy and local Chinese companies also jointly donated rice, bottled water and cooking oil to 200 families living in the camp. In 2020, the Chinese embassy donated five million naira worth of medical items to 100 schools in the FCT as part of its support to the Nigerian government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

In 2021, the Chinese Embassy presented China-Nigeria friendship awards to many excellent teachers and students of FCT schools.

“The good relationship between the Embassy and the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) started a long time ago. In 2016, both sides successfully co-hosted a cultural festival. The relationship between us has improved year after year. Today on this special occasion, we did not only witness the commissioning of this upgraded Chinese centre but also saw our good relationship further strengthened.

“The Chinese embassy will continue to support the development of local schools, as long as we unite and support each other, we will create a more beautiful tomorrow,” he added.

Speaking at the event, acting chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr Alhassan Sule, said the Chinese Embassy has played a significant role in the advancement of education in the territory since the commencement of bilateral ties between both parties.

His words, “Following the establishment of bilateral relationship some years back, the board has continued to enjoy a lot of support from the embassy to improve our educational activities in the school system. Some of these benefits include the establishment of the China Assisted Primary School in Nyanya, distribution of learning materials to a lot of our schools, the provision of scholarship awards to pupils and students of primary and secondary schools respectively, and the establishment of the Chinese centre here in this school and the provision of training opportunities to many of our teachers and Board staff in China.”

The UBEB chairman, who was represented by Mrs Jacqueline Amasike, thanked the embassy for upgrading the learning centre and appealed to the ambassador to consider the re-introduction of activities that promote the educational advancement of Nigerians.

He listed these activities to include, the provision of scholarship awards to learners, the re-introduction of seminar training to staff and officers in China and the introduction of the Chinese Ambassador Ping Pong table tennis competition, among others.

Wan Lianyu, Managing Director of Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC), the Chinese firm that facilitated the upgrade of the centre including the provision of books and furniture, in his remarks said his firm embarked on the project as part of its corporate social responsibility and the need to strengthen cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria.

Mr Wan said EEC which specialises in the construction of roads, bridges, railways, public and municipal construction, environmental protection, water conservancy, power construction, and Industrial and civil buildings has participated in several public works in Nigeria which include the provision of clean water, renovation of schools, building of community sidewalk and rural roads, provision of stationery, books, and sports wears to local schools as well as internship and on-site lectures for engineering students.

The Managing Director stated that EEC in 2018 donated to Government Girl’s Secondary School, Dutse, Abuja and 150 students successfully completed their industrial training at an EEC project called Maiduguri Custom Flyover between 2020 to 2021.

The principal of the school, Mrs Gold Fatima Iyabo, expressed optimism that the Center which was first commissioned in 2008 and upgraded by the Chinese firm, Eighteenth Engineering company, would enhance the teaching and learning of the Chinese language and improve the quality of education in the school.

The highlight of the event were musical displays from various cultural groups in the school.