National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert to healthcare providers and the public about a suspected counterfeit batch of Phesgo 600mg/600mg/10ml injection, identified with batch number C5290S20.

The agency flagged the counterfeit product following a complaint from a doctor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to NAFDAC, the doctor reported that the counterfeit drug, brought in by a patient, matched a previously identified counterfeit batch, C3809C51.

In a statement shared on its official X handle, NAFDAC revealed that Roche, the Marketing Authorization Holder for Phesgo, reviewed images of the suspected product and confirmed it was falsified.

Roche identified several inconsistencies, including a non-existent batch number, incorrect language, missing tamper-evidence features, and mismatched labels compared to genuine products.

The statement read: “The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) wishes to inform healthcare providers and the public of a suspected counterfeit Phesgo® 600mg/600mg/10ml injection labelled with batch number C5290S20.

“The Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH), Roche, received a complaint from a doctor at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH-NSIA) regarding a suspected counterfeit Phesgo® product. The product, brought in by a patient for administration, was identified as matching the previously reported counterfeit batch C3809C51.

“Although no physical sample was provided for investigation, images of the suspected product were reviewed and compared to genuine reference samples. The investigation confirmed the counterfeit status due to significant inconsistencies.”

NAFDAC highlighted the dangers of counterfeit drugs, stressing that they compromise the safety and efficacy of medicines. The agency urged importers, distributors, and healthcare professionals to remain vigilant and to source medical products only from authorized suppliers.

Healthcare professionals and the public are advised to report any suspected counterfeit drugs to NAFDAC via its offices, helpline.

“All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and remove counterfeit products within their zones and states,” the agency stated, while reassuring the public of its ongoing efforts to identify and eliminate counterfeit products from circulation to protect public health.