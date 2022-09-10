Gospel artistes Chioma Jesus, Chris Morgan, Solomon Lange and Afam Hill are billed to perform at Rivers of Praise, a two-day praise fest set for September 10 and 11, 2022.

Also set to perform is veteran English and indigenous language catholic hymns composer Jude Nnam, and the River of Praise Band.

River of Praise is the second of such praise and worship event organized by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN) of Our Lady Queen of Nigeria (OLQN) Pro-Cathedral Catholic Church.

Rivers of Praise will take place at the Church Hall and the tennis court of Our Lady Queen of Nigeria, Pro-Cathedral Catholic Church, Garki Area III, at 10am to 6pm on Saturday, and 1pm to 5pm, Sunday.