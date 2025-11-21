Leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, has stated that both Christians and Muslims “have been slaughtered” in Nigeria, linking the violence to extremist activities as well as economic and land-related tensions.

The Pope’s remarks came amid heightened international attention on Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

The Pope made the comments in a video that went viral on Friday, as recorded during an interview on Tuesday in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Responding to a question on whether Christians are safe in Nigeria in light of recent allegations of genocide, he said, “I think in Nigeria, in certain areas, there is certainly a danger for Christians, but for all people. Christians and Muslims have been slaughtered.”

He explained that the violence has multiple drivers.

“There’s a question of terrorism. There’s a question that has to do a lot with economics, if you will, and control of the lands that they have,” he added.

Pope Leo XIV also urged the Nigerian government to take stronger action to protect all citizens.

“Unfortunately, many Christians have died, and I think it’s important to seek a way for the government, with all peoples, to promote authentic religious freedom,” he said.

His comments followed earlier controversy involving Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who said last month that Nigeria’s violence was “not a religious conflict, but rather a social conflict between herders and farmers.”

Parolin’s remarks, delivered at the launch of the 2025 Religious Freedom Report by Aid to the Church in Need, drew criticism from groups who accused him of repeating “Nigerian government talking points.”

He also noted that extremist groups target Muslims as well, saying, “Many Muslims who come to Nigeria are victims of this intolerance groups that make no distinctions to advance their goals.”

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV again mentioned Nigeria in a message addressing global attacks on Christian communities.

“In various parts of the world, Christians suffer discrimination and persecution. I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan. God desires peace among all His children!” he wrote on X.

His comments came at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump recently redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian genocide — a claim the Federal Government has rejected as false and misleading.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa held a hearing on the redesignation on Thursday, where lawmakers, religious leaders, State Department officials, and witnesses presented sharply divided views.