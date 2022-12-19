Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State Council has raised serious concern over the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and bemoaned the over 700 cases of sexual violations recorded between January to December this year in the state.

The concern raised was contained in a communique issued at the end of a maiden congress heralding the Comrade Dauda Iliya-led Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, held weekend, at the NUJ Press Centre, Maiduguri, with 98 members of the union in attendance.

The NUJ chairman, Comrade Iliya urged all Chapel Leadership to adhere strictly to the constitutional procedure of registering new members into the union, even as he reiterated the union’s zero tolerance to non-payment of check off dues.

The congress unanimously agreed on a new bylaw that makes it compulsory for members of the council to attend and participate in meetings and functions of the union, and equally prescribed measures of punishing those who persistently default or absent themselves without reasonable excuses.

The congress called on all members of the union to conduct themselves professionally during the coming general election and to avoid any form of conduct that will bring disrepute to the union and the journalism profession.

In the communique the congress called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify awareness campaign on the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

“Congress also commended the Borno State government for declaring a public holiday for the residents to register for their PVCs; in the same vein, Congress urged the state government to replicate the same gesture by declaring another public holiday for residents to enable newly registered citizens to collect their PVCs.

“Congress also agreed to urge private school owners to check incessant increases in school fees.

“Congress commended the military’s onslaught against non-state actors and urged the government to speed up the restoration of civic authority in Guzamala and liberate surrounding communities of northern Borno.

“The congress has also raised serious concerns on the rising cases of GBV, even as they bemoan the over 700 cases of sexual violations recorded between January and December 2022.

“The congress has also raised concerns about the issue of out-of-school children which have been on the rise; and called on relevant stakeholders to take necessary measures against the worsening situation.

“The Congress has also called on members of the Union to pay attention to the impact of climate change and continue to do reports on the issue to draw the attention of the government and global community to the problem,” the communique said.