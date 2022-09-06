The federal government has ordered the immediate dissolution of all anti-vandal squads of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in all oil producing states in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that this may not be unconnected with the outcome of the discreet investigations carried out by the Corps’ top management to ascertain the level of involvement of NSCDC officers in oil theft.

Announcing the dissolution, the commandant-general of the Corps, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, who talked tough on the need for the Corps’ hard-earned integrity to be sustained, assured that the anti-vandal units of the Corps would be reconstituted in due course.

Audi said, “As you already know, we set up various panels to investigate the various allegations of oil theft aided by our officers and we have received reports. For now, if you must reorganise a unit, you have to first and foremost dissolve the department to enable us inject in fresh blood.”

Recall that the federal government recently gave a marching order to the Corps to wage a full-scale war against oil theft and illegal bunkering in the country or resign their positions as zonal and state commandants .

Only recently, a viral CCTV video captured some personnel of the Corps allegedly extorting money from an Independent Petroleum Marketer in Rivers State. The video came months after the Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, accused the anti-vadal unit of the Corps of operating illegal oil refineries and aiding others.

Audi said, “Enough is enough. I will make scapegoats out of these bad elements within the system to serve as deterrence to others like them, if what is seen in that video is correct.

“I have given the Investigative Committee only one week to authenticate the video and submit their report which we shall act on with immediate alacrity.”

Dr Audi reiterated that it was unfortunate and highly disgraceful for any officer of the law who ought to be a custodian of integrity, truth and justice, to be seen negotiating and extorting money from the citizens they are meant to protect.

