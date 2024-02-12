FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, MAKURDI (FUAM) NOW KNOWN AS JOSEPH SARWUAN TARKA UNIVERSITY, MAKURDI (JOSTUM)

CENTRE FOR INNOVATION IN PROCUREMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL STANDARDS (CIPESS)

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS INTO SHORT COURSE PROGRAMMES

Applications are invited from interested candidates into short course programmes in the fields of Procurement Standards, Environmental Standards and Social Standards at the Center for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards (CIPESS), Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) now known as Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM).

About us:

Center for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards is a World Bank sponsored Center of excellence established at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi now Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), Benue State. CIPESS is funded by the World Bank for a 5-year period in the first instance under the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) project. The SPESSE project is aimed at enhancing sustainable human capacity development in Procurement, Environmental and Social standards in public and private sectors in Nigeria and the sub-region in order to support good governance, increase transparency, competition, equal opportunity and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery as well as improve value for money in public expenditure.

This will be done through training, professionalization and research in procurement, environmental and social standards. Leveraging on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the Center will collaborate with national and international partners to train students in short executive short courses, advanced certificate courses, post-graduate diplomas, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and Doctorate Degree.

VISION

To be a dynamic regional hub for expert training and research in public procurement, environmental and social standards based on global best practices.

MISSION

To produce a critical mass of highly skilled and fit-for-purpose professionals in the areas of Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards for sustainable development.

WHO CAN APPLY

Applications are open to the Unemployed, Professionals, Civil Servants, Public Servants, Experts, Graduates, Entrepreneurs, and other interested individuals seeking to advance their knowledge and qualification.

SHORT COURSES AVAILABLE

Environmental Standards

Freshwater Microplastic Pollution Management

Agrochemicals and Environmental Sustainability

Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

Social Standards

Community Health and Safety Management in Development Projects

Labour and Working Conditions in Development Projects

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates are kindly advised to log onto portal.cipessfuam.edu.ng, create a profile and register for the programme of their choice.

LOCATION

Customized training would be available in designate CIPESS study Centers in all six North Central States for interested persons.

DURATION

The duration of Short Course programmes will be a maximum of five (5) days.

CONTACT US

Address: CIPESS building, Engineering Complex, Middle Core, JOSTUM

Website: www.cipessfuam.edu.ng

Email: [email protected]

Call: 08066321522, 08024562933, 08038288040, 07038606504

Signed

Professor L.A. Nnamonu

Center Leader/Director, CIPESS.

World Bank Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social

Standards Enhancement

(SPESSE) project.