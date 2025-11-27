The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the National Assembly, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Government to immediately review and reject the nomination of Ambassador Ayodele Oke from Oyo State as a non-career Ambassador due to pending corruption cases against him.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday requested Senate confirmation of three non-career ambassadorial nominees: Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State and Ayodele Oke from Oyo State.

The request comes nearly two years after the recall of all High Commissioners and Ambassadors from Nigerian Foreign Missions in September 2023.

CISLAC expressed deep concern that Ambassador Oke, who was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his wife, for serious corruption allegations, has been nominated for such a sensitive diplomatic position.

Ambassador Oke, a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), was declared wanted after failing to appear before the court to answer fraud charges.

On February 7, 2019, Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos issued an arrest warrant for him and his wife following an application by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo.

The couple was linked to the discovery of $43,449,947 dollars, £27,800 and N23,218,000 cash found in an apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, in April 2017.

The Executive Director of CISLAC and Head of Transparency International Nigeria, Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, in a statement on Thursday, described the nomination as troubling, embarrassing and a severe dent on Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, accountability and anti-corruption.

He stated that the nomination could undermine the work of anti-corruption agencies.

According to him, when individuals under investigation are cleared for political appointments, it weakens the efforts of the EFCC, ICPC and other anti-corruption institutions.

He stressed that government must not be seen to be undermining its own agencies, which work tirelessly to ensure that persons involved in corruption and unethical conduct are held accountable and not rewarded with public office.

Rafsanjani added: “At a time when Nigeria is trying to rebuild its global reputation and strengthen diplomatic ties, appointing someone with an active corruption case and an outstanding arrest warrant is disturbing and totally unacceptable. This nomination sends a wrong signal to the international community that Nigeria rewards impunity rather than upholding the rule of law.”

He continued: “Ambassadorial appointments are strategic. They represent Nigeria’s image, values and credibility abroad. Appointing an individual declared wanted for alleged money laundering and criminal breach of trust undermines the fight against corruption and embarrasses the nation diplomatically.”

He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to rise to the occasion, saying: “We urge the Senate to demonstrate institutional integrity by rejecting this nomination. The DSS and other security agencies must clarify how an individual on a watchlist passed security vetting. Nigeria cannot afford to elevate persons with unresolved criminal allegations to sensitive diplomatic posts.”

He further emphasised that the National Assembly has a responsibility to protect the sanctity of public office by ensuring that individuals linked to corruption, terrorism or other serious allegations are not considered for appointment and do not pass legislative screening.

CISLAC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening transparency and good governance, urging President Tinubu to reconsider the nomination in the interest of Nigeria’s global reputation.

Rafsanjani stressed, “Nigeria must not send envoys who carry the burden of unresolved corruption allegations. Our foreign missions must reflect the highest standards of integrity.”