The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has commended the National Association of Judges of Nigeria after its admission as a member of the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

The association was admitted during the 67th Annual Meeting of the IAJ held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to a statement by the CJN’s media aide, Mr Tobi Soniyi, Nigeria’s admission into the global body demonstrated international recognition and confidence in the Nigerian judicial system

Justice Kekere-Ekun described it as a moment of pride and privilege for Nigeria to join a global community of judges committed to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the protection of human rights.

She said, “Nigeria embraces this membership with humility, commitment, and a deep sense of responsibility

“We recognise the values that this association upholds, and we are determined to contribute actively to its mission.

“We are committed to further strengthening the independence of our judiciary, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the continued protection and promotion of human rights in our country.”