The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, has threatened to expose former President Olusegun Obasanjo if the latter fails to clarify the statements credited to him on the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in 48 hours.

Senator Jibrin said he will be left with no option but to expose Obasanjo and tell Nigerians and the whole world who he (Obasanjo) is in reality.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, the PDP BoT chairman, who said he and the PDP have high regards and respect for the former president, however, stressed that, it will be very disappointing if the statement credited to Obasanjo and carried by virtually all the national dailies was true.

He said the statement, among others, that he (Obasanjo) made a mistake in picking Atiku as his presidential running mate in 1999 was very worrisome.

According to the elder statesman, in the present circumstance, “I wish to appeal to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said, whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.

“Although, he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps becuase he truncated his third term agenda, in any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atuku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 insha Allah.”

On the the outcome of the PDP presidential primary election and subsequent choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the presidential running mate to Atiku, which may have angered Governor Nyesom Wike, who was the runner-up in the primary election, the BoT chairman disclosed that a high-powered reconciliatory committee will soon be constituted to meet Rivers State governor and appeal to him.

”Governor Wike is a great party man who fought for the party, when the committee is constituted, in which we will also bring other contestants together, we will go and meet with Governor Wike and appeal to him even if it means kneeling down to beg him.

“It is our belief that in any contest, there will always be a winner and a loser and we must take whatever comes our way as the will of God who gives power to whatever he wishes at the time he wishes.

“Atiku is a great man, a man of honour and integrity who will lead Nigeria to greatness, we will bring our head down infact very low and respect every Nigeria as a party and that is why we are calling on party members to be united to.enaure that we win the next election. We must unite among ourselves and avoid speaking against ourselves in a manner that portrays the party in bad light.

“We lost Ekiti election because there was no unity among party members but we have learnt our lessons, that is why prominent persons have been appointed to handle the Osun election and I can tell you that Senator Ademola Adeleke will be the next governor of Osun State.

“The PDP is kicking very well and we will rule Nigeria again and do better. We will do all within our powers to ensure victory for Atiku and Okowa come 2023 presidential election,” Senator Jibrin stated.