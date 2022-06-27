The Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu has assured displaced persons seeking safety from violent conflicts and disasters that Lagos will continue to be a home to them.

The governor, who gave the solemn pledge during a commemorative event organised to mark the World Refugees Day, also signed an instrument confirming Lagos as a city with refugees.

He said, “Today, I declared that Lagos will remain open and continue to provide non-discriminatory assistance to all displaced persons seeking safety from violent conflicts and disasters.

I made this solemn pledge during a commemorative event organised to mark the World Refugees Day where I also signed an instrument confirming Lagos as a city with refugees.

Sanwo- Olu noted that out of the estimated 84,000 refugees settled in Nigeria from other African countries, Lagos is home to 1,656 registered refugees and 611 asylum seekers from 34 countries.

He said, “It gladdens our heart as a government to receive the validation that Lagos is a safe haven.

“I made a further pledge that we will continue to make the state a refugee-friendly city and a land of opportunity for refugees legitimately seeking to rebuild their lives here.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that Nigeria presently hosts 3.2 million displaced persons, including 82,000 refugees .

June 20 is set aside every year to celebrate World Refugee Day, an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.