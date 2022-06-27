Police operatives of the Bauchi State Command have arrested a suspected ritualist, Isaac Ezekiel, who was said to have plucked the eyes of a 16-year-old boy, Uzairu Salisu, of Jahun quarters in Bauchi metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said that the incident occurred on Jira Mountain in Yelwa, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis while parading the suspect.

“On 24th June 2022 at about 0900hrs the principal suspect Isaac Ezekiel lured one Uzairu Salisu ‘M’ 16yr of Jahun Bauchi Metropolitan into a nearby Bush for a casual job on his farm, the Isaac Ezekiel used a cable wire to strangulate Uzairu Salisu into a coma and use a knife to remove the two eyes for a ritual purpose,” SP Wakil said in a statement.

According to the statement, police findings revealed that the principal suspect, Isaac Ezekiel (32) of Rafin Zurfi quarters, Yelwa of Bauchi metropolis had in April 2022 conspired with the two other suspects to conceive the idea to commit the atrocity of getting the eyeballs of a human being.

SP Wakil gave the other two suspects as Nensok Bawa (38) of Kabwir district in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau state, and Yohana Luka (52) a.k.a Doctor Samu of Golbong Village Amper district in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The PPRO disclosed that exhibits recovered from the principal suspect included two human eyeballs in a calabash, cable wire used in perpetrating the heinous act, and raveling bag containing some native medicine.

The PPRO explained that the suspect, Isaac Ezekiel, has voluntarily confessed to the crime, as investigations into the incident was ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court.

Wakil quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, as saying that, “The task has not been an easy one, but in line with our constitutional mandate, we shall remain fierce, tireless, and relentless in committing ourselves to the safety and security of lives and property of the people of Bauchi state and the country at large.”