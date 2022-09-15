The Anglican Bishop of Western Izon Diocese of Ecclesiastical Province of Bendel, Rt. Rev Victor Okporu has expressed concern over the rising rate of insecurity and the worrisome rise in the nation’s debt profile.

According to Okporu, though insecurity was a notable problem to the previous administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan, the Buhari-led administration in 2015 promised Nigerians that it would be terminated. “But with barely nine months to the end of his eight years of two term on the saddle, insecurity have sadly assumed a phenomenal dimension”.

Rt. Rev Victor Okporu, in a statement issued via electronic mail after the celebration of the second session of the fifth synod of the diocese with the theme “Help from above at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Sagbama, Bayelsa State”, pointed out that Nigeria is in a dire strait.

According to him, “What shall we say of the escalation of violence in the country and the gradual decent of our hitherto peaceful and progressives society into near anarchy. The mindless and vicious killings of innocent Nigerians by the killer herdsmen, bandits, Boko-haram, terrorists of all kinds including, known and unknown gunmen.

“From the North to the South, East to the West, the story is the same sad lamentation of spread of insecurity, economic woes, decadence in education, corruption that is unequalled anywhere, nepotism, inequity at all level, sign posting bad governance and or failed state. Insecurity was a notable problem to the previous administrations in Nigeria, but the Buhari-led administration in 2015 promised Nigerians that it would be terminated. But with barely nine months to the end of his eight years of two term on the saddle, insecurity have sadly assumed a phenomenal dimension.

“It is quite alarming today that it has become a nightmare to travel by road in Nigeria today as such travels are at the risk of the undertaker because of bandits and kidnappers everywhere in the forest waiting for whom to kidnap, not even the rail or air travelers are spared. What is more worrisome is that they are advancing daily in their menace with boldness and impunity and there appears to be no definitive effort by the government to checkmate them”.