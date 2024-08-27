The Founder and General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has asked President Bola Tinubu to urgently call for national prayer to curb Nigeria’s current challenges.

Ebijomore further disclosed that God has revealed solutions to the nation’s problems, including insecurity, economic downturn, and famine.

Addressing journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Ebijomore, disclosed that God is angry with Nigeria, which has brought untold hardship, including corruption, poverty, regional agitations, killings, and violence to the masses.

He said, “The only way out of the problem is the convocation of national prayers, which President Tinubu should call.”

While saying that both Christians, Muslims, and other religions in the land would come together for the national prayer, he said, “God awaits the most revered authority in the nation to call the national prayer urgently, and He will answer.”

He said,” Evil sacrifices in Nigeria have formed massive spiritual wickedness in her heaven against the effect of good plans for her. If they are not taken away, the good plans for Nigeria will hardly come into effect.”

While asserting that no nation in the world is without problems, the foremost cleric further disclosed that the country “does not have a problem but problems, some of which are incipiently metamorphosing by the day to probably regrettable and permanent damages, if the root causes are not identified and tackled headlong without further delay.”

He said, “God sent me to tell Mr. President the solutions to Nigeria’s problems. The identified issues are corruption, insecurity, poverty, regional agitations, killings, violence, and famine.

“The ongoing crises and their potent danger were revealed to me long ago and contained in my 2024 published prophecies.”

Ebijomore further stated,” Lord said I should tell President Bola Tinubu to gather His servants together for National Prayers of Redemption, Dedication and Offering holy sacrifice to Him for the taking away of the evil sacrifices to enable him to receive His great help to succeed in his good plans.

“The Lord said Nigeria will come up for the world to see as the sun rises beautifully and powerfully on a cool morning.

“This year, some influential people who are the troublers of Nigeria will be exposed by the Lord, and the federal government will go after them because they have plans to cause some shocking disasters across the nation. “