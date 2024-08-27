The Katsina State Police Command said its troops have neutralised two suspected kidnappers in two separate bandit attacks and rescued five kidnapped victims in the operation that occurred on the 25th of August, 2024.

According to a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Sadiq, the first incident occurred at Layin Minister Village, Malumfashi LGA, where five people were kidnapped.

He added that police operatives responded promptly to the distress call and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, rescuing all five victims unharmed.

The PPRO further, in the second incident, suspected armed bandits attacked Marabar Kankara village, Malumfashi LGA, but were met with fierce resistance from the police operatives. Two suspected bandits were neutralised, and their bodies were recovered from the scene.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, commended the operatives for their bravery and reaffirmed the command‘s commitment to ensuring a secure Katsina State. The police are intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects and continue investigating the incidents.

This recent success demonstrates the Katsina State Police Command‘s dedication to protecting citizens and combating criminal activities in the region.