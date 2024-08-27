The minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, has given assurance the country will soon overcome prevailing security challenges.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital at the weekend, the minister predicated her optimism on the strategic action plan of the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHI) on security aimed towards making the country “a more secure and safe place.”

Besides, she underscored the importance of the welfare of police officers, which she noted, remains a top priority in order to boost the morale of the personnel in the task of effective policing of the country.

She explained that her official visit to the state became necessary in order to acquaint herself with the operations and state of some federal government security formations and infrastructure.

Some of the security formations she toured included the Marine Police (MP) and Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) at Oron local government area, as well as the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Jubilee and Marine division at Ikot Abasi LGA.

While at the locations, the minister instructed officers and men to imbibe “the values of professionalism and collaboration among security agencies, community policing and continuous capacity building of officers and men for a better and safer society.”

The minister was received by the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Waheed Ayilara represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Baba Mohammed Azare, and the entire management team.

Others included Commodore M. Fakrogba, Commander, NNS, Jubilee Ikot Abasi; Emmanuel Duja Effedua, Rector Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, as well as the OC Marine Police, SP Ekanem A. J.