A group, Delta North Coalition For Equity (DNCE), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and all relevant authorities to intervene and ensure a fair, sustainable and equitable integration process of members in Delta State.

The call may not be unconnected to the rising concerns of long standing APC members who feel increasingly marginalized following the defection of the governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the subsequent dominance of the governor’s structure.

Chairman of DNCE, and leader of APC in the state, Barr. Alex Ikpeazu and secretary, Hon. Kaemmer Emina, stated this during an expanded strategic meeting with representatives from the nine local government areas of the Delta north senatorial district, emphasizing the need to strengthen party unity through genuine integration and recognition of committed stakeholders who have sustained the APC in Delta State over the years.

The group expressed concern that vital appointments and decision making processes remain concentrated within the Governor’s structure, sidelining foundational party loyalists.

Ikpeazu, in an opening remark described the meeting as “historic and strategic, stating that Governor Oborevwori met an already established APC structure in Delta state, and therefore, political fairness and strategic alignment of both old and new structures are essential as the 2027 elections approaches.”

While reaffirming that the coalition’s position is not rebellious but a call for equity, balance, and proper integration, he emphasized that the Governor who has displayed genuine and passionate delivery of infrastructure across the state, should use the same passion to integrate old APC members into the state government to complete his MORE Agenda.

“The 40/60 per cent power-sharing formula (for government and party structure), advocated in states such as Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, be applied in Delta state to strengthen the party at the grassroots thereby activating loyalty and clean sweep in the 2027 elections.

“As the 2027 elections draws near, it is imperative for the Governor to dissolve and reconstitute his cabinet to reflect a fair, inclusive and united APC in Delta state. The current situation undermines party cohesion and contradicts the spirit of the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda.

“The movement for equity is gaining momentum and should not be ignored. This forum remains fully committed to the success of the APC, but insists that fairness, inclusion, and respect for long-standing party loyalists must prevail.”

Corroborating, another party leader, Barr. Ifeanyi Agholor added that grassroots members feel abandoned, stating that appointments still reflect the former PDP pattern, contrary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s style of total integration.

During several deliberations, Mr. Kenneth Rafua questioned claims that “there is no old or new APC, but noting that no tangible steps or commitment have been taken to foster unity, leaving long-standing members frustrated.