Caretaker chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele has charged Osun electorate to ensure the collection of their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to get equipped for the forthcoming elections in the state.

Akindele who spoke while rallying support for his party’s candidate for the House of Representatives for Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal constituency,

Hon. Morufu Adewale Adebayo ‘Gangaria’ at a political rally in Osogbo noted that Adebayo is very dependable, reliable and capable of representing them well.

He urged them to vote massively for Adebayo the same way they did for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

“The votes you gave to our governor during the July 16 gubernatorial election you must double it for gangaria because gangaria is very dependable, reliable and he would take care of you. He would wash away your sorrow, he would not leave you alone”, Akindele remarked.

Also addressing the crowd of his supporters, Adebayo said he was actually spurred into active politics because of his age-long desire to serve God through humanity.