In a bid to bring essential medical services closer to underserved communities, the West African College of Physicians (WACP) has launched a medical outreach program at the Pilot Science Primary School in Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the programme, the WACP president, Dr. Rose Macauley, emphasised the importance of equitable healthcare access, stating that access to quality healthcare is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right that every citizen deserves.

“Today’s outreach is a lifeline for many who have been unable to access regular medical care,” she said.

Dr. Macauley commended the college for organising the outreach as part of the it’s pre-Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM) activities, noting that this is the first time WACP is undertaking such an initiative on a regional scale.

She urged community members to actively engage with healthcare professionals and continue seeking care at nearby facilities.

“Healthcare providers have a collective responsibility to care for the health of our people. This initiative offers not only immediate medical attention but also preventive care, education, and support for healthier communities,” Dr. Macauley added.

The outreach program offers a variety of free services, including medical consultations, health screenings, and treatments, targeting residents who face challenges accessing healthcare due to financial or logistical constraints.

In his remarks, the chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mr. Abdullahi Sabo, praised WACP’s commitment to public health, highlighting the immediate and long-term benefits of the outreach.

He said many residents struggle to access quality healthcare, but this program bridges that gap by providing free services and fostering awareness.

Mr. Sabo urged residents of Kuje to take full advantage of the services, emphasising the need to prioritise personal and family health.

“Your health is paramount, and this outreach is designed to safeguard it,” Mr. Sabo stressed.

The outreach has received widespread appreciation from residents, volunteers, and medical professionals alike.

The organizers hope the program will inspire similar initiatives across West Africa, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the care they need.

The WACP plans to explore more community-based healthcare programs, further strengthening collaboration between local governments and healthcare providers in the region.