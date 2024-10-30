The Committee of Health Commissioners, supported by the Governor’s Forum and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has launched a nationwide seven-day free screening exercise for hypertension and diabetes as part of the Project 10 million initiative.

Themed “Know Your Number, Control Your Number,” the exercise will run from October 28 to November 3, 2024.

This campaign aims to screen 10 million Nigerians nationwide for blood pressure and blood sugar levels to combat non-communicable diseases, which often progress without noticeable symptoms and kill people in silence.

The mandate decretary for FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, stated that FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike (CON) encourages all residents to participate in these essential free health screenings.

She said that the FCTA was fully prepared for the initiative and has partnered with key stakeholders to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Fasawe emphasised the timeliness of this exercise, noting that it targets over 250,000 residents of the capital city.

She urged residents to take advantage of this opportunity, allowing health workers to check their blood pressure and blood sugar levels, as early detection can make these conditions more manageable.

“The program will reach over 200 communities across the FCT, with health workers travelling throughout city to ensure accessibility, particularly, to underserved communities to ensure that vulnerable populations have equitable access to essential care.

“General hospitals, primary healthcare centres, mosques, churches, markets, garages, and parks will be included to maximise reach and convenience,” she explained.

The exercise will kick off in the FCT from October 30 to November 6, 2024.

She assured the public that the exercise is safe and harmless, adding that any severe cases identified, referrals will be made to government hospitals, with medications provided free of charge to ease any financial burden on patients.