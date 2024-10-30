The managing director, Nigeria Health Watch, Vivianne Ihekweazu, has said that with nearly 42 percent of Nigerians aged 0-40, the youth must play an active role in tackling the dual challenges of climate change and health vulnerabilities.

She stated this at the Future of Health Youth Conference, themed “Applying Youth Voices for Climate-Health Action,” organised by the Nigeria Health Watch, in Abuja.

The conference underscored the importance of integrating youth perspectives into climate solutions, as Nigeria grapples with the health impacts of environmental changes.

Ihekweazu said that climate change is already impacting Nigeria through floods, droughts, deforestation, and rising temperatures, adding that “Young people, who will bear the brunt of these impacts, must be part of the solution. Our health systems are fragile, and the integration of climate resilience into health infrastructure is essential.”

She highlighted that pregnant women, who are particularly vulnerable to heat stress and dehydration, often face health facilities unprepared to meet climate-related challenges.

She stressed the need for energy-efficient hospitals powered by renewable sources, such as solar energy, to maintain essential services, including vaccine storage.

The discussions at the conference were enriched by young innovators presenting apps and tools designed to monitor weather patterns, track air quality, and support climate-informed policymaking.

Also speaking, the co-founder of the International Climate Change Development Initiative, Olumide Idowu, emphasised local action as key to tackling climate challenges.

She said local problems need local solutions, explaining that “Young people need to be actively involved at the grassroots level, engaging their local governments and aligning with state climate policies.”

The director-general of the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience, Chris Ngwodo, noted that while his agency provides weather forecasts and alerts to mitigate flooding, there is still a lack of capacity at the state and local levels to respond effectively.

Ngwodo encouraged the youth to familiarise themselves with climate policies and spread their advocacy beyond the federal government.

Panelists at the event called for collective action, with Idowu urging youth groups to form structured alliances to access local funding for climate initiatives.

He emphasised that solutions don’t always require large budgets: “If you see a drainage blocked in your street, don’t wait for the government, take the initiative and fix it.”

The event served as a prelude to the main Future of Health Conference, which will further explore health and climate issues, including policies to ensure Nigeria’s health infrastructure is prepared for future environmental challenges.