The marriage of established stand-up comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, known as BasketMouth with his wife, Elsie, has hit the rocks.

Basketmouth made the announcement on Thursday, December 22, 2022 on his verified Instagram handle.

Basketmouth got married to Elsie Uzoma Okpocha in 2010, and they have two children, Janelle and Jason Okpocha.

In his post, the talented comedian said he cannot hide the obvious any longer saying, “after much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy through these tough times.”

Basketmouth is an entertainer that has inspired many young Nigerians to take to the art of stand-up comedy.