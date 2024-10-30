The management of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Sokoto branch, has been assured of mutual support and cooperation from the Local Government Service Commission, Sokoto, for the attainment of its laudable programmes that will benefit local government staff.

Chairman of the Commission Alhaji Ahmad Barade Wamakko gave the assurance when he received management of the bank who were in his office for a courtesy call.

Wamakko while thanking them for the visit also told them that his doors are always open for them as partners in promoting the welfare of workers through housing as well as car loan schemes.

The state chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Engineer Ibrahim Abubakar, told the chairman that, the union is presently in talks with the bank management on how local government employees will benefit from the banks’ programmes.

Leader of the delegation who is also the branch manager of the bank in the state, Alhaji Alhassan Bawa, in his earlier remark told the chairman that, they were in his office for a courtesy visit and solicit for his support and cooperation to revive the local government staff continued contribution to the bank’s housing scheme programme.

Alhaji Alhassan Bawa recalled that the local staff contribution to the housing fund scheme was suspended in the year 2000 after four or five years of their participation.