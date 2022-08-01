The medals are now trickling for Team Nigeria as Rafiatu Folashade Lawal broke three Commonwealth Games records to win Nigeria’s second gold medal at the Games.

Rafiatu clinched gold in the final of the women’s 59kg weightlifting event after lifting 90kg at the snatch category, setting a new Commonwealth Games record.

The 25-year-old Nigerian star lifted 110kg at the first attempt, then at the second attempt lifted 115kg to set the new Games record, and then on the third attempt set another Commonwealth Games World Record, lifting 116kg.

A combined 206kg is a new Commonwealth Games Record in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event.

Her victory came a few hours after Team Nigeria celebrated the bronze medal won by Edidiong Joseph Umoafia in the men’s 67kg Weightlifting event.

England’s Jessica Gordon Brown won silver – 197kg while Canada’s Tali Darsigny claimed bronze: 196kg.