The much-waited 2022 Commonwealth Games kicked off on Thursday with Team Nigeria turning out in glamour, pomp and pageantry at the opening ceremony of the Games in Birmingham.

Led by the flag-bearers, Nnamdi Chinecherem Prosper and Oluwafemiayo Folashade, as well as Mike Edwards, the athletes looked radiant and ready for the tasks ahead of them in the simple but fitting white and green attire.

Afrobeats from Nigeria rented the air inside the Alexander Stadium, as the ceremony started out with drummer-percussionist Abraham Paddy Tetteh, while Indian classical vocalist and singer Ranjana Ghatak took the lead of the section intended to display the diversity of the city.

At the end of the march past by the 71 countries, to be represented by about 5,000 athletes, the Prince Charles of Wales declared the Games open to thunderous applauds and colourful fireworks.

Nigeria will start off her quest for medals this Friday, with the Men’s and Women’s Table Tennis teams in action.