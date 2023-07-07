Inflation Rises For 5 Straight Months To 22.42%

Customs duty payable on imported items at the nation’s seaports has increased after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adjusted the the official exchange rate used by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), to calculate import duties and levies from N589/$1 to N770.88/$1.

LEADERSHIP reports that the CBN had on June 24th, adjusted the exchange rate from N422.30/$1 to N589/$1.

However, the Customs Service had in a circular to clearing agents associations in the country informed them about the exchange rate policy and the CBN directive to implement it.

In a circular exclusively obtained by LEADERSHIP, titled, ‘Implementation of the floating foreign exchange rate regime,’ the Customs Area Controllers, Tin-Can Island Command of the NCS, Compt. Kayode Oloyede, said the CBN has mandated the service to begin implementation of the floating exchange rate policy.