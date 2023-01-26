The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against partisanship in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Sulu- Gambari gave the advice while receiving Kwara State resident electoral commissioner, Mal. Attahiru Madami in his palace in Ilorin.

ADVERTISEMENT

While assuring the INEC of his support at ensuring a peaceful election in the state, the Emir announced plans to organise a special prayer in that regard.

He preached peace and tranquility before, during and after the elections and called on the political class, the electorate and all stakeholders to play the game according to its rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the state resident electoral commissioner, Mal. Attahiru Madami, had urged traditional rulers in the state to help promote peace and pray for successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He said that the visit was to solicit the Emir’s support and requested him to help in enlightening his subjects on the need to maintain peace and shun violence before, during and after the elections.

Madami pledged that the INEC would be neutral in the discharge of its statutory and constitutional duties.