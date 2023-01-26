The Ohanaeze Youths Movement (OYM) has berated the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over what it called his outburst against President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The ruling party’s presidential candidate had during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of using the raging fuel scarcity and newly-introduced Naira notes and cash handling policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to allegedly blunt his chances at the ballot box next month.

Reacting, Ohanaeze Youth group in a statement signed by its secretary general, Nwada Amaka, said Tinubu should wait to be elected before declaring war on Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms.

The group frowned at the APC presidential candidate’s unguarded utterances and what it called his entitlement mentality, adding that President Buhari has done enough to show him support during this campaign season.

The statement reads, “In the past few months, Buhari has indicated his intention to allow a level-playing field during the upcoming election. The President said he backed CBN’s decision to redesign naira notes in order to restore control over the money supply.

“However it seems Tinubu appeared not only to distance himself from the good policies of CBN but to insinuate a conspiracy against him by President Muhammadu Buhari. It’s not surprising because Tinubu and his supporters have a niche for influencing elections with money through various means, including vote buying. He should wait to be elected before declaring war on Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms.”