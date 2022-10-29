There was confusion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday when gunmen suspected to be kidnappers laid ambush on the ever busy road and abducted some motorists.

It was gathered that the incident caused confusion on the road as many motorists and travellers returned back to Lagos to avert being kidnapped.

A motorist seen returning back to Lagos said the incident which happened around Dominion University City of Faith, KM 24, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway involved three private vehicles with the occupants of the vehicle kidnapped .

According to him, a Jeep, Toyota Camry Car and another Sedan vehicle were involved , adding that the occupants of the vehicles were abducted.

The motorist told journalists that , “Its true some motorists have just been abducted near Dominion University, Ibadan. Many vehicles had to turn back but the road is free as I am talking to you.

“I saw three vehicles with their doors wide open and not a single person was found inside the three vehicles and there is no trace of where they ran to.

“One of the cars smashed it bonnet on the wall while the one behind jammed it from behind but there no sign of accident. We are sure it was a case of kidnap because the vehicles were empty.

“At first, we taught it was robbery but if it was not.