Residents of Bauchi Central Senatorial Zone have commended their senator, Abdul Ningi, who recently sponsored a bill to establish a Federal University of Agriculture in Darazo local government area.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senator Ningi inaugurated the construction of 70 boreholes in the Ningi local government area, part of a larger project to provide 341 water sources across the senatorial district.

The constituents insist it’s a step forward for the community and the entire state, bringing hope for better education and food security.

One of the constituents, Abdul Burra, echoed in appreciation of Senator Ningi’s impact over the last 15 months that he has been at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Burra noted Senator Ningi’s efforts to create jobs, boost agriculture, and provide skills training for youth in the Bauchi Central.

“Ningi’s efforts go beyond words,” Burra said, adding that the new university could lead to long-lasting change in the region.

On his part, Bauchi State Head of Civil Service, Yahuza Haruna, urged more collaboration among all levels of government to amplify these positive strides.