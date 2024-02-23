The Federal University Dutse (FUD) on Thursday said it had concluded arrangements for its joint sixth and seventh convocation programmes, where it would award 74 students with first class degrees in various academic disciplines.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo, who made this known at a pre-convocation news conference in Dutse, said that the convocation was slated for Saturday.

“You may recall that the fifth convocation ceremony took place in 2020 before the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic.

“After that, we had a prolonged ASUU strike which distorted the university calendar and made it difficult to organise the subsequent ceremony,” he explained.

Sabo said that a total of 1,058 students were graduating from 2019/2020 academic session

Of the figure, he said that 38 graduands would be awarded with first class, 321 with second class upper, 564 with second class lower and 135 with third class.

The vice chancellor also said 1,814 students were pencilled for graduation in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Of the number, he said 36 graduands had first class, 515 second class upper, 946 second class lower and 317 third class division.

Recounting the institution’s achievements, Sabo described the N1.2 billion Internet broadband project by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy as his biggest in the ICT sector.

“This has eased learning, teaching and research among the students and staff of the University, ” the vice chancellor said.

Sabo also cited development of an efficient and user friendly result processing module for the University called ‘MY RESULT’.

He said that students now use their mobile phones to check their results.

“Development of a new staff portal through which staff now print their payslips, appraisal forms and many more,” was also listed among other achievements of his administration.

He announced that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had in 2021 ranked FUD as overall best federal university in the north-west and first in the country for quality of researchers and research innovation, by Scimago academic ranking.

“In 2022, Scimago also ranked FUD the best centre for mathematical science in Africa,” Sabo said.

The vice chancellor said that the university had in 2022 secured re-accreditation of 21 programmes from the NUC, adding that it had also gotten accreditation of its pre- clinical MBBS programme.

“I will like to inform you that the university has commenced the construction of the faculty of Law building, and that the programme will take off next academic session,” he said. (NAN)