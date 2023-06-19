Cook-a-Thon: VC Hails Ekiti Varsity Student As She Reaches 120hrs

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina has hailed a student of the institution, Chef Dammy Damilola Adeparusi for reaching over 120-hours as she continues her cook-a-thon.

The 300- level student of the department of Mass Communication may have equalled and surpassed the record set by Chef Hilda Baci if certified.

Baci had her longest cooking marathon (individual) of 100 hours certified by the Guinness World Records a few days ago.

Chef Dammy as she is fondly called, had cooked on a stretch of 108 hours as of Tuesday, when the Vice-Chancellor of her university, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina paid her a visit.

Fasina who was accompanied by members of the University Governing Council and the Management team said the visit to the student chef was to further encourage her on her resilient spirit to achieve greatness with her skills.