Students Secure Grand Prize At Huawei ICT Competition Global Final

Teams from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) have emerged victorious at the Huawei ICT Competition 2022/2023 Global Final held in Shenzhen, China.

The competition, now in its seventh edition, saw participants from over 36 countries showcase their talent in various tracks such as innovation, network, and cloud.

In a remarkable achievement, the Nigeria Innovation Team from ABU secured the prestigious Grand Prize in the Innovation Track, while Nigeria Network Team 1 from UNIPORT clinched the first prize in the Network Track.

Additionally, Nigeria Cloud Team 1 from ABU showcased their excellence by securing the first prize in the Cloud Track, with Nigeria Cloud Team 2, also from ABU, earning the second prize. Notably, the ABU-based Nigeria Innovation Team was the sole overseas winner among the 13 Grand Prize recipient teams.

The Huawei ICT Competition, which commenced in 2015, has become a global platform for nurturing talent in the field of information and communication technology. This year’s competition attracted over 120,000 students from 2,000 universities and colleges worldwide, with only 146 teams from 36 countries making it to the highly competitive final round.

Held from May 24th to May 27th at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, the event provided participants with the opportunity to showcase their skills and collaborate with like-minded individuals from around the world.