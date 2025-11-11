The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Bauchi office, has intensified its campaign against copyright piracy with a sensitisation exercise targeting bookshops and printing outlets across the Bauchi metropolis.

The outreach, led by the State Coordinator, Nasiru Ahmed Tijjani, alongside the Head of Enforcement and other NCC officials, aimed at educating printers and bookshop owners on the importance of complying with copyright regulations and the dangers of engaging in piracy.

According to the Commission, the exercise forms part of its ongoing nationwide effort to promote creativity, protect intellectual property rights, and curb the growing menace of copyright piracy in Bauchi State and beyond.

While addressing printers and press operators and other stakeholders on Monday in Bauchi, Mr. Tijjani emphasised the need for all printers to maintain a Register of Works Printed in accordance with Section 45 (1)(c) of the Copyright Act, 2022, which mandates presses to keep proper records of all printing activities.

“This simple record should include the title of the work, the customer’s name, the date, and the number of copies printed,” he said.

“Keeping this register is not just a legal requirement, it protects you from being accused of printing pirated materials and helps the Commission trace and stop copyright offenders.”

Tijjani further called on all stakeholders in the printing and publishing industry to collaborate with the Commission in promoting professionalism, transparency, and respect for intellectual property.

“Let’s work together to promote professionalism and respect for creativity. Keeping your register is your legal shield and your contribution to a copyright-compliant Nigeria,” he added.