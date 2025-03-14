The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has appointed Professor Okorie Austine Uche as its new Registrar.

Professor Uche, a professor of civil/structural engineering at Bayero University takes over from Engr. Prof. Adisa Ademola Bello, whose tenure has ended.

A statement by COREN’s Head, Corporate Advancement and Public Relations, Mrs Ojonugwa Haruna said the appointment which is effective from March 2025 was approved by Council at its 183rd Ordinary Council Meeting held on 15th January, 2025.

The new COREN Registrar, with an illustrious career spanning over three decades, has made significant contributions to engineering education, research, and administration in Nigeria.

Born on August 1, 1965, in Amuda-Isuochi, Umunneochi local government area of Abia State, Prof. Uche’s academic journey began at Development Primary School, Owerri, and continued through Isuochi Secondary School and Emmanuel College, Owerri.

He graduated with distinction in Agricultural Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede (1988), where he was a valedictorian and obtained Bachelor in Civil Engineering from Bayero University, Kano (1994) where he graduated as the best student.

Professor Uche bagged Master of Sciencr in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2000) and Doctorate degree in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2008.

Uche’s vast experience in engineering spans academia, research, and professional practice.

Since joining Bayero University in 2001, he has played a pivotal role in training and mentoring over 1,000 undergraduate and 300 postgraduate students, significantly shaping the future of engineering in Nigeria.

His scholarly contributions include over 90 publications in reputable journals and conferences.

He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE), a COREN-registered engineer, member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI), and a member of the Materials Society of Nigeria, among other associations.

He has served the profession in various capacities, including as Chairman of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Kano and Kabuga branches.

The Registrar has also been an active contributor to COREN Council committees since 2014.

COREN is confident that Prof Uche will bring his wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to the role of Registrar.