The European Union (EU) in Nigeria has donated the sum of €46 million to fund the Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria.

This was revealed at the launch of the programme at the United Nations (UN) House in Abuja on Friday.

The intervention programme that was conceived by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the EU was geared towards strengthening the gaps in the national social protection register as a planning tool.

The programme which will be implemented initially in the States of Abia, Benue, Oyo and Sokoto for a period of three years, aims to enhance the shock responsiveness of the system at the federal and state levels.

UNICEF, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which has been committed to supporting social protection in Nigeria through policy advisory services, programme designs and delivery of assistance to those in need, will be implementing the programme in the country through the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and Labour and Employment.