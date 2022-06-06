A two-time member of the National Assembly and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has condemned the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari, saying instead of government killing corruption, corruption is now killing Nigeria.

Melaye in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, alleged that President Buhari has failed Nigerians who voted for him in 2015.

According to the statement titled, ‘The Journey So Far by the President Who Said We Must Kill Corruption, Before Corruption Kills Nigeria,’ Melaye cited several local and global reports as well as cases which he cited as indicating the failure of the government’s anti-graft campaign.

“Nigerians will never forget in a hurry the catchword of the President during his campaign in 2015, ‘We must kill corruption, before corruption kills Nigeria.’ Mr President, the newsflash today is, ‘You are not killing corruption; corruption is killing Nigeria.’

“In conclusion, there is, therefore, no evidence of any concrete results either in the fight against insecurity in the country or in the fight against corruption. Insecurity continues to ravage many communities in Nigeria, schools remain unsafe especially in some part of the north-eastern states, offices of electoral bodies and police formations are being targeted in the Eastern States, while kidnapping and abduction are rife in south-western states as well as other regions.

“Nigeria’s ranking in the Corruption Index released by Transparency International has continued to deteriorate. Our national patrimony and collective wealth has been consistently looted and mortgaged under the administration of President Buhari.

“It is worrisome that Nigerians might not have a nation we can call home after this administration which is just less than a year now.

“Those who voted for Buhari, thinking they were installing an anti-corruption czar, are now the most bitterly disappointed citizens, and the shock is likely to grow as the legacy of corruption unfolds. We will continue to talk because in an unjust society, silence is a crime.”