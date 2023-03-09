Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said the trial of corruption cases is not be the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

Governor Akeredolu said since the commission of certain offences is local, it is proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offence is committed.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of members of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), members of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission as well as members of the Governing Council of State-owned Tertiary Institutions.

The chairman of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission is the immediate past chief judge of the state, Justice Williams Akintoroye.

At the well-attended inauguration held at Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, Arakunrin Akeredolu charged members of ODIEC under its chairman, Dr Joseph Aremo, to remain an impartial umpire and assist in deepening the democratic practice.

He said, ”The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission is one of the tripods, a very important institution, whose effectiveness determines the extent of peace and stability at the grassroots.

“This commission is empowered by law to conduct elections to elect those who will serve the people of Ondo State at the local level. The members of this commission will conduct Local Government elections. Their ability to remain impartial umpires will assist, tremendously, in deepening our democratic practice.

“There is the argument which holds that since this body is normally constituted by the state government, it is unwise to rely on its activities. We assert, without any fear of contradiction, that our administration has been fair to all and sundry since the inception of this administration.’’