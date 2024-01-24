To cut cost of governance, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa state has given executive order for the state government-owned private Bombardier Jet to be grounded.

The jet was acquired during the administration of Godswill Akpabio, now the senate president of Nigeria.

At the marathon State Executive Council (SEC) meeting which dragged into late Monday night, the governor, LEADERSHIP gathered, directed the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah, to implement the cost-cutting measures in view of the current cash crunch crippling the economy.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong, said the decision became necessary in order to effectively utilise the jet in more viable and lucrative ventures.

He said, “Council granted permission to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), to undertake a cost reduction management structure for the state official private jet.

“This decision is predicated on the need for a drastic reduction in the cost of governance, the volatile exchange rate, and the corresponding increase in the cost of maintenance of the private jet. While the aircraft will remain the state’s asset, it will be put to more lucrative use,” he said.

Other issues deliberated upon by the council, the commissioner added, was a report presented by the commissioner for health, Prof Augustine Umoh, on the proposed dialysis and renal centres, highlighting the sites, buildings, and equipment needed for proper functioning of the health facilities expected to be erected across the 10 federal constituencies, which “the governor demanded for the final report to enable him approve the project for expedited execution.”

The meeting also reviewed the update on the state’s social register, presented by the ministry of economic development with 671, 410 entries, the report on the production of educational materials for public primary schools by the ministry of education and the level of ongoing reforms at the state investment agency, AKICORP, were other decisions taken at the government summit.