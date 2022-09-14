Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja has given permission to the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days.

The court granted the ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the DSS, Ahmed Magaji.

Mamu was arrested on September 6, 2022, In Egypt on his way to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj. He was detained at Cairo International Airport before being brought back to Nigeria.

The DSS, in the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 and filed yesterday urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it conclude its investigation on Mamu, who had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers who were kidnapped in March this year.

The DSS had on Sunday warned Nigerians over making comments on its arrest of Mamu.

The DSS, in a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunaya, asked the public to leave the agency alone and allow it to investigate Mamu.

This came hours after the Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi, to whom Mamu is an aide, faulted the arrest of the negotiator.

Gumi, at a religious gathering on Friday in Kaduna, had asked the security agency to charge Mamu to court, if it had any evidence against him, rather than keeping him in custody.

Reacting in its statement, the security outfit said, “The DSS has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.”

“The service wishes to state that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind boggling.”

“Meanwhile, the service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course.

“Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.”