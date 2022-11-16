Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to further detain alleged drug baron, Abdallah Kazeem Muhammad, also known as, Kazeem Afolabi Babalola, and Adekaz, in its custody, for 15 days.

Justice Osiagor granted the permission after entertaining an ex parte motion filed and argued by the NDLEA lawyer, Abu Ibrahim.

Ibrahim had informed the judge that the request was sought under sections 35(1)(c), (4), (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); Section 3 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004; Order 26 Rule 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and under the court’s inherent Jurisdiction.