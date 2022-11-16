Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday said his administration is open to a robust partnership with the United States of America (USA) in agriculture, health and security sectors to move the state forward.

The governor who stated this when he received the new US consul-general, Mr. Williams Stevens at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, said Oyo State would strengthen its partnership with the US to deepen a mutually-beneficial relationship on security, business, entertainment, technology and good governance, among others.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Barr. Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal, said the state government was looking forward to using the opportunities and mutually-beneficial partnerships between the state and theUS to better the lives of residents and create an atmosphere where businesses could thrive.

He said, “You are all welcome to Oyo State. I am really happy that this visit is not about what we can do for you but about what we can do together to move the nation, particularly Oyo State, forward. So, thank you so much for that preface.

“Oyo State under this administration has four major pillars: health, security, education and economic expansion through agribusiness and I am happy that even if you put us on a scale of measurement, we have scored more than 70 percent.

“But we are not resting on our oars, as we believe we can do better. Through your assistance and help, we believe we can move the state forward.