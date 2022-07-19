President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on successful conclusion of its elections, rejoicing with Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, who is the new leader of the legal body.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina congratulated the legal luminary for emerging the 31st President of the highly revered association, which has over the years played a major role in democratic and economic development of the country, with advocacy, counselling and partnership with governments.

Buhari saluted the outgoing president of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, and all the national leaders who took the association to a higher level, particularly with building new partnerships and integration of technology.

He looked forward to a healthy working relationship with the new national leaders of the NBA, believing the noble and patriotic antecedents of the legal body will be upheld, and further projected to the world.

Also, the speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Maikyau on his emergence as the new president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Gbajabiamila also congratulated other newly elected national officials of the lawyers’ association, who emerged at the just concluded elections of the NBA.

The speaker said with Maikyau’s experience as a senior lawyer of repute, he believed the NBA would be taken to the next level of growth and development.

Gbajabiamila, who is also a lawyer, expressed satisfaction with the way and manner the NBA members conducted themselves during the elections, held virtually at the weekend.

He said with their conduct, the NBA has become a pacesetter and a role model to other associations. The speaker wished Maikyau and other elected executive members of the NBA national body a successful tenure.