An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of two businessmen who were fingered in the death of their colleague, one Ifeanyi Onwubika, in Baruten local government area of Kwara State.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that the matter was reported at the Kosubosu Police station in Baruten local government area of Kwara State, after the deceased failed to return home from market along Kosubosu road.

The police report explained that a search team, however, found the businessman’s lifeless body beside the road.

It added that Ugochukwu Ukwegwes and Ndubishi Ohanusi, were suspected of attacking Onwubika with sticks, thereby leaving him in the pool of his blood to bleed to death.

The FIR stated that the discreet investigation conducted at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) revealed that the suspects conspired sometimes in 2021 and beat the deceased to stupor.

The Prosecutor, Innocent Owoola, informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the FIR, saying the matter still awaits legal advice from the State Ministry of Justice.

He urged the court to order the defendants’ remand in a Correctional Centre.

Magistrate Abdulganiyu Ajia, who presided over the matter granted the prosecutor’s request and adjourned the matter to August 15, 2022.