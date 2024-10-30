A Sharia Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano State has ordered the remand of one Nasiru Mukhtar over allegation bordering on assaulting an Imam at a mosque in Tudunwada.

Mukhtar is accused of entering the mosque and attacked the Imam, Malam Murtala Sulaiman on October 22, 2024, while leading the early morning prayers.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. when Mukhtar allegedly approached the Imam, grabbed him by the neck, slapped him, tore his clothing, and took away his microphone.

Following the incident, Malam Sulaiman reported the case to the Kano State Police Command.

The police disclosed that the charges against Mukhtar aligned with Sections 165 and 166 of the Kano State Penal Code.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty when the prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Abidin, read the charges to him in court.

The bail application by the defense counsel was rejected as the presiding judge, Malam Isah Rabi’u Gaya ordered a psychiatric evaluation on the accused at a local hospital to assess his mental state.

The judge subsequently ordered Mukhtar’s remand and adjourned the case to November 22, 2024, pending further investigations.