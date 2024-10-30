The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has queried the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Yakubu Adam, over the N1.46 billion abandoned Gidanwaya-Guaran Dutse-Waman Rafi-Saminaka-Kano road.

The committee handed down the query at its investigative hearing on Tuesday when the permanent secretary eventually appeared after failing to honour the committee’s invitation two times.

The committee’s chairman, Hon Bamidele Salam, stated that the money for the project was a loan from the Federal Government.

The panel directed Adam to return on Monday unfailingly and submit all relevant documents related to the project by Friday so lawmakers can study them and properly probe the matter.

The chairman said: “You were invited to an exercise about to commence, which is the inspection of critical national assets, especially roads constructed in the last five years.

“Information we received from the debt management office indicated the number of roads were even undertaken with loans taken by the federal government. But in particular, a particular road with the title Gidanwaya-Guardian Dutse-Waman Rafi-Saminaka-Kano road in Kaduna State awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works on the 5th of October 2022 and the sum of N1.461 billion to Messrs Jam Jam Dynamic Platform Limited.

“This road was supposed to be completed within 12 months. There is an allegation that the road awarded in 2022 has not been started, and the Federal Ministry of Works has paid the sum to the contractor concerned.

“As a committee of equity, we believe strongly that we must give all parties a fair hearing. You should provide information on the status of the road. We asked for certain documents to be provided, and we expect that you would provide us with better insight so the committee can decide on the best way to ascertain the truthfulness of the claim that the road has been done while full payment has been effected to the contractor.”

The Permanent Secretary, in his response, said the amount was only for part of the stretch, which is 133km, but a portion of the road, adding that the road was done in phases due to lack of funds.