Following the resurgent of cult -related killings in parts of Benin City, the Edo State capital which has claimed many lives within the metropolis, a group has called on the revered Oba of Benin to invoke curses on perpetrators of the killings.

The renewed cult clash between Eiye and Vikings confraternity in the densely populated suburb of Upper Sakponba area of Benin City has claimed over six lives in the last week.

Piqued by the development, the Benin United Forum (BUF) in a press statement signed by its president Iyamu Culture and secretary general Osayuki O Benson yesterday called on the revered monarch to direct his chief priest to place curses on those responsible for the cult killings.

Culture in the statement said, “Recalled that when human trafficking in Edo State assumed global embarrassment, our God’s King, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolo Kpolo, Oba Ewuare II, proactively intervened by invoking curses on those who were involved in such dastardly and inhuman act which saw the end of the menace.

“Thus, this milestone attracted the influx of International Financial Aid to Edo State Government under the outgoing Godwin Obaseki who took the remittance and glory to himself without recourse to our revered Palace that made it possible.

“In view of the aforementioned, we want to humbly appeal to our God’s King, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolo Kpolo Oba Ewuare II, CFR to direct our Ohens, (Chief Priests) across the length and breadth of Benin Kingdom to immediately place a curse on those who are hiding under Cultism to kill themselves in some part of Benin which has consumed the lives of countless youths especially at Upper Sakponba Axis which is often seen as the center ground for the barbaric act, followed by Egor/Uwelu, Ugbowo/Uselu, part of GRA”.