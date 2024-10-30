The International Director of Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide (HOREMOW), Pastor Paul Rika, has responded to a N1billion lawsuit threat against him by former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), over alleged defamation contained in his (Pastor Rika) book, titled ‘God’s Message to Kuteb Tribe and Indigenes of Taraba State.’

LEADERSHIP recalls that Gen. Danjuma had in a letter to the Pastor dated September 27, 2024, alleged defamation against his person and threatened to slam a N1 billion lawsuit against the cleric over the content of his recent book.

The former minister had given the cleric a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw certain insinuations in the book, which he alleged to be reckless, ill-advised, and highly defamatory of him, saying they lacked any iota of truth, and were calculated not only to bring him into public odium, hatred, and contempt but also to incite public ill-will and opprobrium against him.

But, in a response to the retired military officer cum businessman, Pastor Rika advised General Danjuma to rather listen to him and accept the reality of what he had written, saying the messages were divinely inspired.

In the letter, Pastor Rika disagreed with General T.Y. Danjuma over the allegation of defamation and urged him to accept the ‘message’ from God who is interested in his salvation and not his reputation.

Quoting copiously from the Holy Bible, the cleric said: “God’s message may appear damaging but if we listen, they will change us into what he desire us to be before our death.”

The cleric sent the retired General more of his books so that he (TY Danjuma) will understand that he is not the first that God had send frank messages to, adding that God is not interested in massaging egos of his children when He wants them to make a U-turn before it’s too late for them.